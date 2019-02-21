With change in government policy, new rice varieties flood market

Fierce competition to produce premium rice brands have erupted since the elimination of the rice acreage reduction policy last year.

By focusing on rice varieties that satisfy the demands of consumers, farmers aim to increase their revenue. Municipalities in rice production areas are also putting more efforts into promoting rice brands.

The Toyama prefectural government launched the Fufufu rice brand last year with a marketing budget of more than $2.2 million, the highest ever for the promotion of an agricultural product for the prefecture.

Miyagi Prefecture aims to conquer the market with its branded rice, which was named after Date Masamune, a famous warlord from the Sengoku period (the late 15th century to the late 16th century).

Kochi Prefecture’s “Yosakoi Bijin” has performed well in taste tests, with about 60 percent of people saying the variety tastes better than Koshihikari, one of the most popular premium rice varieties.

Suzunobu, a rice shop in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, sells about 60 kinds of rice from around the country.

Customers often shop as if they were buying sake or wine, buying small quantities of different brands, according to the store.

Suzunobu owner Toyozo Nishijima, 56, said: “Rice is no longer considered to be simply a staple food. It has become more like a luxury ingredient.”

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, 52 new rice varieties were registered in 2018, the highest number in 10 years.

There are now 795 registered rice brands, up about 50 percent from 10 years ago.

However, the diverse range of varieties available has led to higher rice prices. As of October last year, the average price among all rice brands was $1.08 per pound — up 1.3 percent from 2017 — marking an increase for the fourth consecutive year.

There is concern that there will be a decline in the cultivation of affordable varieties as more and more farmers are producing premium rice brands.