Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Division I boys State Championships: Quarterfinals—At McKinley: Kailua vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Punahou vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Division II boys State Championship: Quarterfinals–At Kalani: Seabury Hall vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. At St. Francis: Hawaii Prep vs. University, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational—New

Mexico vs. DePaul, 3:30 p.m.; Canisius at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WRESTLING

HHSAA State Championships: Semi-

finals and consolation rounds at 10 a.m.; Championship and consolation finals at 3:30 p.m.; matches at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Iowa at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth-place semifinals—‘Iolani/Moanalua loser vs. Punahou/Lahainaluna loser, 1 p.m.; Kapolei/Maryknoll loser vs. Kailua/Waiakea loser, 3 p.m. Semifinals: ‘Iolani/Moanalua winner vs. Punahou/Lahainaluna winner, 5 p.m.; Kapolei/Maryknoll winner vs. Kailua/Waiakea winner, 7 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championship: Semifinals at Kalani—Seabury Hall/Kaiser winner vs. Damien/Kohala winner, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep/University winner vs. Farrington/Kauai winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at St. Francis—Seabury Hall/Kaiser loser vs. Damien/Kohala loser, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep/University loser vs. Farrington/Kauai loser, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, all day at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational—DePaul vs. Canisius, noon; Canisius vs. New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.; DePaul vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; New Mexico vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Hawaii State USBC Pepsi Youth Scholarship Tournament

At Schofield Bowling Center

Weekend Results

Finals

Ages 8-younger

Girls: Ava Domingo (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 487 ($100 scholarship).

Boys: Hoku Palakiko (Kauai Juniors) 676 ($100).

Ages 10-younger

Girls: Alicen Ichimura (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 890 ($100).

Boys: Koby Shinogi-Ling (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 945 ($100).

First place received $400; second place received $275

Ages 12-younger

Girls: Samantha Kanehailua (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 198, Jacie Masuda 189.

Boys: Chad-Lee Hirokane 178, Jayden

Kadooka 148.

Ages 15-younger

Girls: Dynasty Aweau 192, Dana Murata (Kauai JRs) 158.

Boys: Noah Akiona (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 212, Michael Weyl (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 183.

Ages 17-younger

Girls: Kourtney Adams (Barbers PT) 225, Jazmyn Lazo 179.

Boys: Jake Brett (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 213, Chase Fernandez 165.

Ages 20-younger

Girls: Cameron Pires 183, Asia Amii (Whiz Kids) 149.

Boys: Brandon Ramos (Ft. Shafter Jr. Club) 194, Kai Sakamoto 192.

HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Wednesday

Punahou 3, St. Francis 2