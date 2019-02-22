 Body discovered in remains of Kau house fire
  Friday, February 22, 2019
Body discovered in remains of Kau house fire

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
February 22, 2019
Updated February 22, 2019 8:35pm
A body was discovered in the remains of a Kau residence destroyed by fire on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported a 9:39 a.m. at a home on Kailua Boulevard in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

The victim has not yet been identified and police are investigating the case as an unattended death.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hawaii Police Department detective Pernell Hanoa at 326-4646 (extension 281) or pernell.hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov.

