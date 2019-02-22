Lihue-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight canceled after hitting vehicle at Los Angeles airport

A Lihue-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight was canceled this morning after hitting a ground vehicle this morning on the tarmac in Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported, according to Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva, and passengers are being accommodated on other fights.

Da Silva said that the airline was positioning an empty Airbus A321neo aircraft to its LAX gate at Los Angeles International Airport this morning when the tow bar of its ground vehicle was damaged.

The aircraft and vehicle have since been moved to a remote location for inspection.