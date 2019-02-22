 Man arrested after kidnapping and robbery in Mililani
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
Police arrested an adult male suspect after in connection with a robbery in Mililani.

Police said a 20-year-old man reported he was at the Town Center of Mililani at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when a male acquaintance, also 20, forced him at gunpoint to go with him.

It is unclear at this time where the suspect took the victim.

Police said the suspect took his cash and credit cards and let the victim go about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the perpetrator in the area of Waikalani Drive and Waikalani Place in Mililani Thursday afternoon on suspicion of one count of kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery.

