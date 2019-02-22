Traffic accident closes portion of Piikoi Street near Ala Moana

ADVERTISING
Several lanes are blocked on Piikoi Street near Kona Street in the Ala Moana area due to a traffic accident this evening.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes through the area.
