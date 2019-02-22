 Traffic accident closes portion of Piikoi Street near Ala Moana
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
  74°

Traffic accident closes portion of Piikoi Street near Ala Moana

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 22, 2019
Updated February 22, 2019 8:46pm
Several lanes are blocked on Piikoi Street near Kona Street in the Ala Moana area due to a traffic accident this evening.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes through the area.

