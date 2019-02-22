 Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida
  Friday, February 22, 2019
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida

Associated Press
February 22, 2019
    New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft spoke to fans during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Feb. 17, in Charlotte, N.C.

JUPITER, Fla. >> Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Jupiter police told reporters today that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn’t been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

