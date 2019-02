TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: Championships, 8 a.m., at St. Francis. BASEBALL >> College: Iowa at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans Read More

SHARE















ADVERTISING

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Championships, 8 a.m., at St. Francis.

BASEBALL

>> College: Iowa at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

>> College: University of Hawaii Hilo alumni game, 1 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth place; Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m. Third place; ‘Iolani vs. Kailua, 1 p.m. Championship; Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

>> HHSAA Boys Division II State Championship: Fifth place; Kaiser vs. Kauai, 11 a.m. Third place; Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. Championship; Damien vs. Farrington, 5 p.m. Games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic—UCLA vs. Stanford, 9 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Pepperdine, noon; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UCLA, 1:30 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF

>> College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 8 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Invitational—Bracket Game #1, 10 a.m.; Bracket Game #2, noon; Bracket Game #3, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Iowa at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic—St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Pepperdine, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), noon; UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 1:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Canisius vs. Hawaii, noon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

HHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Winter Season Schedule

Today — Boys Division I Basketball at Stan Sheriff Center.

Today — Boys Division II Basketball at Stan Sheriff Center.

Spring Season Schedule

May 3-4 – Track & Field at War Memorial Stadium.

May 1-4 – Softball Div. I at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

May 1-4 – Softball Div. II at Patsy Mink Field, Maui HS.

April 29, May 2-4 –Boys Volleyball Div. I at TBD Regional Sites (Moanalua HS, McKinley HS, Blaisdell Center Arena (5/4).

April 29, May 2-4 – Girls Water Polo at Kamehameha Kapalama.

May 4 – Judo at Stan Sheriff Center, Hosted by Moanalua (OIA), Week 32-44.

May 7-8 – Girls Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course, Big Island

May 9-10 – Boys Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course, Big Island

May 8-11 – Baseball Div. I at Iron Maehara Stadium, Maui.

May 9-11 – Baseball Div. II at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai.

May 9-11 – Tennis at Mauna Lani Sports & Fitness Club, Big Island.

BASKETBALL: HHSAA BOYS TOURNAMENTS

Division I Semifinals

At Stan Sheriff Center, Friday

Punahou 48, ‘Iolani 42

Leading scorers–Pun: Duke Clemens 15, Jakob Kimura 15. Iol: Frank Felix 14, Kawika Lee 12, Sam Wheeler 10.

Maryknoll 47, Kailua 29

Leading scorers–MRYK: Makoto Kamata 17, Liko Soares 10. Kail: E. Torres-Kahapea 16.

Division I Quarterfinals

At Moanalua, Thursday

Punahou 74, Lahinaluna 54

Leading Scorers–PUN: Kaulana Makaula 17, Duke Clemens 13. LAH: Tre Rickard 25, Reece Pascua 14.

‘Iolani 52, Moanalua 47, OT

Leading Scorers–IOL: Sam Wheeler 21, Kawika Lee 17. MOA: Geremy Robinson 11, Elijah McGruder 11.

Division I Quarterfinals

At McKinley, Thursday

Kailua 52, Waiakea 48

Leading Scorers–KAIL: Everett Torres-Kahapea 22, Lydell Romero 10. WAIK: Jerek Prudencio 14, William Soares 11, Keegan Scanlan 10.

Maryknoll 51, Kapolei 30

Leading Scorers–MRYK: Kalai Akaka 14, Marcus Tobin 12, Makoto Kamata 11. KAPO: Ja’Shon Carter 12, Nathaniel Whitehurst 10.

Division II Semifinals

At Kalani, Friday

Damien 78, Seabury Hall 50

Leading scorers–DMS: Bryce Forbes 20, Hayden Bayudan 18, Jydon Hall 16, Neul Sevilleja Jr. 15. Sea: Noah Payne 15, Masyn Johnson 12, Kama Konohia 11.

Farrington 58, Hawaii Prep 44

Leading scorers–Farr: Raefe McEnroe 17, Aeman Kurt Castro 10. HPA: Kelsen-Jaye Walker 16, Javan Perez 11.

Division II Quarterfinals

At Saint Francis, Thursday

No. 3 Hawaii Prep 50, University 42

Leading Scorers–HPA: Valentinas Ulinas 22. ULS: Leif Fautanu 14, Colby Chun 11, Ryder Rebibis 10.

No. 2 Farrington 62, Kauai 52

Leading Scorers–FARR: Aaron Bagaoisan 14, Raefe McEnroe 13. KAU: Ricky Malu Ralston 13.

Division II Quarterfinals

At Kalani, Thursday

No. 1 Damien 73, Kohala 42

Leading Scorers–DMS: Bryce Forbes 18, Hayden Bayudan 17, Jake Holtz 11. KOH: O’Shen Cazimero 10, Jeffrey Francisco 10.

No. 4 Seabury Hall 42, Kaiser 39

Leading Scorers–SEA: Masyn Johnson 14, Kama Konohia 10. KAIS: Luke Stevens 12.