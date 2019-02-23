Hawaii basketball team loses at last-place Cal Poly

The Hawaii basketball team lost point guard Drew Buggs for the game, then the game itself.

UH led by two at halftime at Mott Gym in San Luis Obispo, Calif., but succumbed in the second half to hot-shooting Cal Poly in an 88-80 defeat today.

The Rainbow Warriors (16-11, 7-6 Big West) committed a season-low four turnovers but allowed the last-place Mustangs (6-19, 2-10) to shoot 53.3 percent from the field.

Guard Donovan Fields hit some key shots late and finished with 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting for the hosts. Wing Marcellus Garrick added 16 points and matched Fields’ shooting of 4-for-7 on 3s.

Buggs suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first half and did not return. Brocke Stepteau became the primary point guard in his stead and finished with 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Forward Zigmars Raimo led the Rainbow Warriors with a career-high-tying 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, with eight rebounds. Sheriff Drammeh scored 13 points off the bench and Eddie Stansberry added 12. Freshman center Dawson Carper supplied seven points and nine rebounds, all in the first half.

After falling behind by 10 midway through the second half, UH drew to within 69-68 on two free throws by Samuta Avea. Stepteau’s basket kept UH within three with 1:50 remaining but Fields sank a dagger 3 with 31 seconds left for an eight-point margin.