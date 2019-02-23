Hawaii women’s basketball team drubbed at UC Davis

The Hawaii womens basketball team stood little chance in a 72-46 drubbing at first-place UC Davis today.

Well-rested Davis took advantage of a Rainbow Wahine team that was forced to travel on a quick turnaround after losing at home to UC Irvine on Thursday. The Aggies jumped out quickly in the afternoon game, leading 20-7 after a quarter, and poured it on from there as UH committed 20 turnovers.

UCD (19-6, 11-1) shot 13-for-21 (61.9 percent) on 3-pointers. The defending Big West champions got 20 points from forward Morgan Bertsch and a combined 28 points from sisters Karley and Kourtney Eaton, who combined to shoot 9-for-10 on 3s.

UH (11-15, 7-6 Big West) is still the only team to beat Davis in conference play this season, Jan. 12 in Honolulu. The Wahine were led by point guard Tia Kanoa and post Myrrah Joseph, who each scored nine.