 Iowa beats Hawaii in first game of baseball doubleheader
  • Saturday, February 23, 2019
  • 79°

Iowa beats Hawaii in first game of baseball doubleheader

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 23, 2019 4:15 pm  Updated on  February 23, 2019 at 4:45 pm
Iowa amassed 14 hits and took advantage of five Hawaii errors to surge to a 10-8 baseball victory in the first game of today’s doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up