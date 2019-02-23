 No. 5 Hawaii opens beach volleyball season with win
  Saturday, February 23, 2019
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 23, 2019
Updated February 23, 2019 12:05pm
The fifth-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its season with a 4-1 over Saint Mary’s in today’s morning match at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic at Queen’s Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-0) face No. 4 Pepperdine at 3 this afternoon. The SandBows’ lone loss to the Gaels (0-1) came at the No. 5 flight where Paige Dreeuws and Sofia Russo fell to King Kekaulike graduate Chandler Cowell and Selbie Christensen, 13-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Hawaii won the first four flights in straight sets. Cowell is the younger sister of Rainbow Warrior junior hitter Colton Cowell.

In today’s first dual, top-ranked UCLA swept No. 11 Stanford 5-0. The defending national champion Bruins (2-0) dropped just one set.

In today’s other matches, Stanford (0-1) faces Pepperdine (0-0) at noon and UCLA plays Saint Mary’s at 1:30 p.m.

The tournament concludes Sunday with five matches beginning at 9 a.m.

