No. 5 Hawaii opens beach volleyball season with win

The fifth-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team opened its season with a 4-1 over Saint Marys in todays morning match at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic at Queens Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-0) face No. 4 Pepperdine at 3 this afternoon. The SandBows’ lone loss to the Gaels (0-1) came at the No. 5 flight where Paige Dreeuws and Sofia Russo fell to King Kekaulike graduate Chandler Cowell and Selbie Christensen, 13-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Hawaii won the first four flights in straight sets. Cowell is the younger sister of Rainbow Warrior junior hitter Colton Cowell.

In today’s first dual, top-ranked UCLA swept No. 11 Stanford 5-0. The defending national champion Bruins (2-0) dropped just one set.

In today’s other matches, Stanford (0-1) faces Pepperdine (0-0) at noon and UCLA plays Saint Mary’s at 1:30 p.m.

The tournament concludes Sunday with five matches beginning at 9 a.m.