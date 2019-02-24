Waikele standoff suspect charged with reckless endangering

A 37-year-old Waipahu man who was shot after what Honolulu police said was a standoff with officers in Waikele Thursday is charged with reckless endangering instead of attempted murder.

Police arrested Casey Yoshihiro Asato upon his release Saturday from The Queen’s Medical Center. A city ambulance had taken him to the hospital Thursday in critical condition.

Asato was arrested under suspicion for attempted murder, arson and terroristic threatening. Police charged him Sunday with reckless endangering, first-degree arson, four counts of terroristic threatening and carrying a firearm without a permit. Asato’s bail is $1 million. He was expected to make an appearance in Honolulu District Court on the charges Monday.

Police said Asato went to his estranged wife’s workplace in Kakaako Thursday afternoon, threatened his wife’s boss and coworkers with a firearm, fired a single shot into the floor, set one of the offices in the business on fire then fled. Plainclothes officers located Asato two hours later in his vehicle in the parking lot outside his Waikele townhouse.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Asato complied with orders to get out of his vehicle then turned and pointed a firearm at the officers. She said one of the officers fired three or four shots at Asato, hitting him at least once in the chest.

Ballard said the firearm was registered to Asato. The reckless endangering charge is for the shot that was fired in Kakaako business.

Police said Asato’s estranged wife had filed two previous reports of terroristic threatening against Asato.

According to state court records, Asato’s wife had also filed for a temporary restraining order on Feb. 11. A hearing on her request was scheduled for Monday.