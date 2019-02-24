 Letter: With Pali closed, extend roadwork
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: With Pali closed, extend roadwork

Posted on February 24, 2019 12:05 am 
Along with the continuous saga of landslides, Windward residents have been dealing with the nighttime closure of the Pali to repair and improve the highway, which is definitely needed. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up