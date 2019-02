TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Iowa at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. BEACH VOLLEYBALL >> College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic—St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Pepperdine, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. Read More

SHARE















ADVERTISING

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Iowa at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic—St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Pepperdine, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Stanford vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), noon; UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 1:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Canisius vs. Hawaii, noon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 4 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field 2; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field NP; Maryknoll at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

No. 4 Pepperdine 3, No. 5 Hawaii 2

1. Brook Bauer/Heidi Dyer (PEP) def. Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Emily Maglio (UH) 21-16, 21-15

2. Amy Ozee/Morgan Martin (UH) def. Gigi Hernandez/Deahna Kraft (PEP) 21-15, 21-11

3. Ari Homayun/Julia Scoles (UH) def. Skylar Caputo/Jenna Tunnell (PEP) 21-16, 21-9

4. Maddie Dilfer/Alexis Filippone (PEP) def. Pani Napoleon/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-19, 21-13

5. Katie Gavin/Nikki Lyons (PEP) def. Regan Hurkett/Presley Forbes (UH) 21-18, 21-16

No. 5 Hawai’i 4, Saint Mary’s 1

1. Emily Maglio/Hi’ilawe Huddleston (UH) def. Lindsey Knudsen/Sarah Chase (SMC) 21-18, 21-14

2. Morgan Martin/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Emily Bible/Lindsey Calvin (SMC) 21-10, 21-11

3. Ari Homayun/Julia Scoles (UH) def. Alexsa Parker/Sienna Young (SMC) 21-10, 21-12

4. Pani Napoleon/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Morgan Kendrick/Jennifer Laird (SMC) 21-9, 21-15

5. Chandler Cowell/Selbie Christensen (SMC) def. Paige Dreeuws/Sofia Russo (UH) 13-21, 21-19, 15-11