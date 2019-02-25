 Honolulu Zoo still searching for missing bird
  Monday, February 25, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
February 25, 2019
    One of the two African ground hornbills is still missing from the Honolulu Zoo.

A winged escapee from the Honolulu Zoo, last seen Feb. 10, is still missing, the city said in a news release.

Najuma, an African ground hornbill, disappeared after a storm damaged its habitat.

He’s been spotted around the zoo near Kapiolani Park and around the base of Diamond Head.

Although the zoo staff is worried and concerned about Najuma’s safety, the news is heartening because the numerous sightings means he is strong enough to fly and uninjured.

The city staff, including Parks and Recreation and Urban Forestry workers have been passing out fliers on Najuma, asking anyone who spots the bird to call the zoo immediately.

Call 911 to report the sighting, and zoo staff will be dispatched to the area.

