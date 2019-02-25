 Kauai police looking for missing 25-year-old man
  Monday, February 25, 2019
Kauai police looking for missing 25-year-old man

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 25, 2019
Updated February 25, 2019 4:05pm


  • COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai police provided several photos of Alexander Gumm, who was last seen Saturday.

Kauai police are asking for help in finding a 25-year-old man who moved to Kauai a year ago and was last seen Saturday in Kapaa.

Alexander Gumm, who moved to Kauai February 2018 from North Berwick, Maine, was last seen checking out of the Kauai Beach House Hostel.

Police said he did not have a permanent address on Kauai.

Police said he is Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair.

He has a blue, 8-inch long tattoo of a staff with energy spirals on his left forearm, and a blue tattoo on his right hand of the symbol of the third eye.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Kauai police dispatch at 241-1711 or CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.

