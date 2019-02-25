City extends lifeguard hours at Hanauma Bay

City lifeguards have extended their coverage at Hanauma Bay Natural Preserve another hour and a half as part of a pilot project to improve safety at the popular tourist destination and snorkeling spot.

Lifeguards have extended their hours of duty to 6 a.m to 6 p.m. at Hanauma Bay, which coincides with park hours. Previously, lifeguard hours were from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The new hours went into effect on Sunday, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety spokeswoman Shayne Enright, and in the summer, the evening coverage will be extended to 7 p.m.

Hanauma Bay is one of the spots on the island where there have been a high volume of rescues. In 2017, according to Ocean Safety, which are the latest statistics available, lifeguards made 978 rescues, took more than 171,000 preventative actions and offered more than 36,000 first aid treatments at Hanauma Bay.

Hanauma Bay is currently open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Tuesdays.