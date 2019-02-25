 Navy plans exercise with blank gunfire at Pearl Harbor
  • Monday, February 25, 2019
Navy plans exercise with blank gunfire at Pearl Harbor

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
February 25, 2019
Updated February 25, 2019 12:28pm
Oahu residents on or near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam may hear the sporadic sounds of gunfire over the next two weeks while Navy personnel conduct a major force protection exercise, the base said in a release.

Exercise Citadel Protect started today and will run through March 8.

One phase of the training will involve harbor defense training with the use of a variety of weapons, the joint base said. Also planned are an “active shooter” scenario and a small boat attack. The exercise will include firing blank ammunition.

“The training will provide joint base sailors with the skills necessary to protect themselves and their ships while in port,” the release said.

