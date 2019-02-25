OCCC mistakenly frees 26-year-old inmate

The Department of Public Safety announced Monday that a 26-year-old inmate was mistakenly released Friday from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Department of Public Safety announced Monday that a 26-year-old inmate was mistakenly released Friday from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Public Safety officials later determined Joseph Morauski should have been given over to the custody of the Department of Health. Instead Morauski was able to post bail and was freed Friday.

He was in custody on pretrial misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor charges, including resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fourth-degree criminal property damage.

Morauski is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.