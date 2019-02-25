Some windward bus routes will use Pali contra-flow

City officials said starting today, several buses will use the morning and evening contra-flow routes on Pali Highway in an effort to return windward schedules back to normal as much as possible.

The Pali Highway is open townbound from 5 to 9 a.m. weekday mornings, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Kailua/Kaneohe bound weekday afternoons.

The following will travel via Nuuanu Valley and Pali Highway:

>> Routes 55, 56, 57/57A, and 65

>> Peak-hour express routes 85 and 87

All other scheduled bus routes will utilize the H-1 freeway and Likelike highway, city officials said. Additional service to and from Nuuanu Valley is available via route 4. All service is subject to change without notice depending on road conditions.

When the Pali Highway is closed, passengers riding to or from Kamehameha Highway between Luluku Road and Pali Golf Course/Hawaii Pacific University may use Routes 56, and 57/57A to travel to or from their destination.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services will continue to monitor operations on both the Pali and Likelike highways, and will make adjustments as needed. The most current bus route informaiton is available at thebus.org.