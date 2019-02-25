 Thief takes brass urn with man’s ashes from McCully home
  Monday, February 25, 2019
Thief takes brass urn with man’s ashes from McCully home

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 25, 2019
  • COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS Stolen urn with ashes
The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help in recovering a brass urn containing the ashes of a deceased family member stolen during a home burglary last week.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, a woman returned to her Malanai Street home in McCully at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to find that it had been burglarized. A brass urn containing the ashes of her brother was among the missing items. Her brother’s name, Mark Kajiwara, is engraved on the urn.

Anyone with information about this crime can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or text *CRIME. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect, according to a CrimeStoppers release. Anonymous tips can also be sent from the organization’s website, honolulucrimestoppers.org , or via the P3 Tips App.

Correction: COURTESY HONOLULU CRIMESTOPPERS Police are seeking to recover this brass urn with a man’s ashes that was stolen last week from a McCully home.
