 Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen
  • Monday, February 25, 2019
  • 77°

Top News

Trump announces American freed from captivity in Yemen

Associated Press
February 25, 2019
Updated February 25, 2019 12:15pm
  • President Trump announced today that American citizen Danny Burch has been freed after 18 months of captivity in Yemen in what the State Department suggested was a rescue operation.
    Video courtesy Yahoo


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Donald Trump waved as he boarded Air Force One for a trip to Vietnam to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, today, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

ADVERTISING

President Donald Trump is announcing that American Danny Burch has been freed after 18 months of captivity in Yemen.

Trump is thanking the United Arab Emirates for its role in reuniting Burch with his family.

The president says: “Danny’s recovery reflects the best of what the United States and its partners can accomplish.”

Trump says that freeing Americans held overseas “is a priority of my administration” adding that 20 American captives have been released since his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

The White House did not provide additional details on Burch’s case, citing privacy concerns.

Yemen has been riven by a deadly civil war since 2015.

PREVIOUS STORY
Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site
NEXT STORY
Iran’s foreign minister resigns
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up