Bernie Sanders says he’ll soon release decade of tax returns

WASHINGTON >> Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’ll soon release 10 years of his tax returns, a shift from his position during his 2016 presidential run.

Sanders is set to launch his 2020 presidential campaign with events in New York City and Chicago this weekend. He said today that he’ll release a decade worth of tax returns, something that fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren has already done.

At a CNN town hall, Sanders described his tax returns as “very boring” and said he’ll release them soon, though he didn’t offer a specific plan for release.

Other Democratic presidential candidates have made similar pledges of transparency, in stark contrast with President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns. He is the only president in modern history to decline to do so.