Access to Arizona Memorial won’t be restored for many months

Walk-on access to the USS Arizona Memorial wont be restored by the end of March, as previously announced by the National Park Service, and it may be many more months before access resumes, officials said.

The complexity of repairs to a 105-foot floating dock that serves as a boat disembarkation landing site is adding more and more time to the predicted reopening.

The timeline raises the prospect of far more than a year of non-access to the revered sunken battleship and grave for more than 900 men, including a second busy summer season without the ability to step foot on the Arizona Memorial. Access was curtailed in May.

On Oct. 29, the National Park Service said in a release that it expected the USS Arizona Memorial dock repair project “to be complete by March 2019, allowing visitor access to the memorial to resume.”

The design phase of the project had been completed at that time, “allowing for the development of a more precise timeline for the repair process.”

The Park service said that, “unfortunately, it will not be completed in time for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7,” adding that “since May, the NPS has worked with its partners in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force to ensure repairs are made as quickly as possible with special consideration given to the national significance of the site.”

Access to the USS Arizona Memorial was suspended on May 6 when minor damage to the exterior of the structure became visible at the main point of entry, the park service said previously.

“A more thorough examination revealed that the damage was caused by a failure of the anchoring system for the boat dock adjacent to the USS Arizona Memorial,” the park service said. “This placed extreme pressure on the loading bridge that provides overwater passage for visitors from the boat dock to the USS Arizona Memorial. Access was curtailed immediately to ensure visitor safety and prevent additional damage to the memorial.”

The floating pier, held in place by six chains and concrete blocks sitting in the mud of 40-foot-deep Pearl Harbor, shifted. King tides in 2017 might have had an impact, officials said.