  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Honolulu police to set up DUI checkpoints through spring

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 12:33pm
The Honolulu Police Department announced today officers will be setting up DUI checkpoints over the next two months across Oahu.

Police will set up the checkpoints from March 1 to April 30 at unannounced times and locations on Oahu to catch intoxicated drivers as an ongoing effort to make Oahu roads safer. This includes St. Patrick’s Day, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day and Easter weekend.

Suspected drunken driver Alins Sumang plowed into a crowded Kakaako intersection and killed three pedestrians in late January, police said. Sumang pled not guilty to manslaughter, police said.

HPD reminds the public to never drink and drive.

Honolulu police have been conducting DUI checkpoints every week since September 2018. Officers will continue to conduct checkpoints through September as part of a federal 52/12 sobriety checkpoint program.

