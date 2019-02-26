Kaneohe-bound H-3 to close overnight Saturday

The Kaneohe-bound direction of H-3 freeway between the Halawa Interchange and Halekou Interchange will be temporarily closed overnight Saturday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will close the section of the freeway from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for road maintenance in the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel, according to a statement.

Drivers are advised to take Likelike Highway as an alternative route.

The Halawa-bound lanes of the H-3 freeway and Kailua-bound direction of the Pali Highway will be open and remain accessible to motorists during the temporary closure.

No slope stabilization work will be done, HDOT said.

The roadwork will be conducted weather permitting.