 Kaneohe-bound H-3 to close overnight Saturday
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 80°

Top News

Kaneohe-bound H-3 to close overnight Saturday

Star-Advertiser staff
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 2:03pm
ADVERTISING

The Kaneohe-bound direction of H-3 freeway between the Halawa Interchange and Halekou Interchange will be temporarily closed overnight Saturday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will close the section of the freeway from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for road maintenance in the Tetsuo Harano Tunnel, according to a statement.

Drivers are advised to take Likelike Highway as an alternative route.

The Halawa-bound lanes of the H-3 freeway and Kailua-bound direction of the Pali Highway will be open and remain accessible to motorists during the temporary closure.

No slope stabilization work will be done, HDOT said.

The roadwork will be conducted weather permitting.

PREVIOUS STORY
Sand Bows Ari Homayun, Julia Scoles earn Big West honor
NEXT STORY
Former Hawaii football player and coach Tony Tuioti joins Nebraska Cornhuskers staff
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up