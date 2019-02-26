Coast Guard says missing kayaker near Haleiwa returned to shore

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with firefighters, on Monday evening found a 56-year-old male kayaker who went missing near Haleiwa Beach Park.

The missing kayaker had made his way to shore at the Hawaii Polo Club grounds at Mokuleia after becoming separated from his friend. Officials did not provide the identity of the two men.

Good Samaritans gave the kayaker a ride back to the resort where he was staying and notified the Honolulu Fire Department since they had heard of the missing person report. The battalion chief spoke to the kayaker by phone and was able to verify that he was safe. The man reported no injuries.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alvin Seguin, a Sector Honolulu watchstander, said the kayaker’s friend did the right thing by contacting authorities as soon as he realized they had become separated.

“If you find yourself in such a situation it is best to err on the side of caution and notify us immediately,” said Seguin in a news release. “We would much rather search for someone who is not in trouble than not search for someone who is. Any time a missing person is found safe and sound, it is a good day.”

At 5:10 p.m. Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the fire department that two kayakers became separated off Oahu’s North Shore. One made his way back to shore and called 911, saying he had last seen his friend about 500 yards off Alligator Rock Beach Park in Haleiwa.

He was wearing black shorts and a lime-green shirt with a life-jacket while riding a white Surf Ski watercraft.

Honolulu first responders began searching the area from the ground as well as the air, while the Coast Guard launched its 45-foot Response Boat and Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews to assist. Another Coast Guard cutter crew diverted to respond. An urgent marine information broadcast notice was sent out to mariners.

“We recommend waterway users keep safety in mind when they enjoy the ocean,” said Seguin in a statement. “It is best to inform someone of your plans and to research the weather before you leave.”

The weather on the scene at the time of the incident included winds of 11 miles per hour, with 2-foot seas. Local weather conditions are posted at hawaiibeachsafety.com.