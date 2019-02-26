 State declares portion of Maui highway a disaster area after landslides
  Tuesday, February 26, 2019
State declares portion of Maui highway a disaster area after landslides

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 11:57am


  • COURTESY HAWAII DOT

    The recent heavy rain caused landslides and damage to Maui’s Honoapiilani Highway, between mile markers 36 and 42.

Acting Gov. Josh Green has declared a section of Honoapiilani Highway on Maui a disaster area, following up on the emergency declaration regarding Pali Highway.

The recent heavy rains that led to landslides on Pali Highway also caused extensive damage to the portion of Honoapiilani Highway, Route 30, between mile markers 36 and 42.

Green signed the supplemental emergency proclamation Monday to authorize spending state funds to address the problem promptly.

While Gov. David Ige has been in Washington, D.C., at a National Governors Association meeting, the lieutenant governor has been acting governor.

LOOKING BACK

