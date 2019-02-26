 Corrections
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 72°

Corrections

Corrections

February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A preview of the Wanderlust festival in Friday’s edition on Page 8 of the TGIF section incorrectly stated that Thursday’s immersion session with Elizabeth Gilbert is sold out. Tickets are available.

PREVIOUS STORY
Corrections
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up