 Easy-Kine Cooking: Put a spin on your Spam musubi
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 78°

Easy-Kine Cooking: Put a spin on your Spam musubi

By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 26, 2019 4:05 pm  Updated on  February 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm
Spam musubi is a favorite snack, but once in a while, you may want to try a different filling. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up