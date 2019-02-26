 Janet Jackson to launch Las Vegas residency in May
  Tuesday, February 26, 2019
    Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans last year. Jackson has announced she’s launching a residency in Sin City later this year. Jackson announced 15 shows in May, July and August at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

NEW YORK >> Janet Jackson is heading to Las Vegas.

The pop icon announced today that she’s launching a residency in Sin City later this year. Jackson will have 15 shows in May, July and August at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Tickets for the residency, called Metamorphosis, go on sale Saturday.

Jackson, 52, joins a long list of singers who have had residencies in Vegas, including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

