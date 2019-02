Two visitors were pulled from waters off West Maui today in separate incidents.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Two visitors were pulled from waters off West Maui today in separate incidents.

The first incident happened at 9:47 a.m. at the beach fronting the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, a Maui Fire Department spokesman said. Beachgoers pulled a 31-year-old man from the water and began CPR efforts.

Maui fire crews arrived a few minutes later and found that the victim had regained a pulse.

He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The second incident happened at 12:15 p.m. at the beach fronting the Napili Kai Beach Resort. Beachgoers pulled a 30-year-old woman from the water and began CPR efforts before a fire crew arrived and took over.

She was transported to Maui Memorial Center in critical condition.

Ocean conditions were reported to be calm at the time for both incidents, a fire official said in a news release.

Both victims are believed to be visitors from China.