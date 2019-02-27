 Feds cite multiple Hawaii restaurants for not paying overtime, violating child labor laws
  • Wednesday, February 27, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Feds cite multiple Hawaii restaurants for not paying overtime, violating child labor laws

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
February 27, 2019
Updated February 27, 2019 5:43pm
ADVERTISING

The U.S. Labor Department cited several Hawaii restaurants for failing to pay employees overtime wages and for child labor violations.

Labor officials said today that the department’s Wage and Hour Division investigated mall retailers during the 2018 fiscal year and found that more than half of the businesses failed to pay employees overtime for working more than 40 hours a week. In addition, more than half of the retailers allowed minors to operate trash or cardboard compactors, which is illegal for those

The department recovered $698,120 in back wages and damages for 339 employees, including:

>> $239,889 for 44 employees working at six Ramen-Ya restaurants in Honolulu, Kapolei and Pearl City and one in Kahului for nonpayment of overtime;

>> $89,565 for a dozen workers at four Regal Food Inc. locations in Honolulu for failing to pay minimum wage and overtime and maintain adequate time records;

>> $33,346 for five employees at Julie Z Restaurant Filipino Home Style Cuisine at Kapolei Marketplace for not paying overtime;

>> $76,932 for 10 employees at three Thai-Lao Restaurants in Honolulu, Pearl City and Kapolei for failing to pay overtime to kitchen staff.

The department also fined Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ at Windward Mall $7,060 in penalties for allowing four workers under 18 years old to load a trash compactor.

“The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to educating employers and employees about their rights and responsibilities so that young workers remain safe on the job, all employees get paid what they have legally earned, and employers compete on a level playing field,” said Terence Trotter, Wage and Hour Division District Director, in a news release today.

PREVIOUS STORY
2 visitors pulled from waters off West Maui in critical condition
NEXT STORY
Masterpiece or mistake? Bishop Museum’s $7.5M question
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up