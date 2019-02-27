 FBI arrests unruly passenger on Korea-bound plane in Honolulu
FBI arrests unruly passenger on Korea-bound plane in Honolulu

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
February 27, 2019
Updated February 27, 2019 10:45pm
FBI agents arrested tonight an unruly passenger who was aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 459, headed for Korea, an FBI spokesman said.

The passenger, a Korean national, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant, FBI spokesman Jason White said, adding that “alcohol was a factor.”

He was transported to the Federal Detention Center.

The plane returned to Honolulu tonight and was met by FBI, Customs and Border Protection agents as well as deputy sheriffs, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Toni Schwartz said.

Hawaiian Airlines spokeswoman Ann Botticelli said that the captain chose to turn the plane around, which had 263 passengers on board.

The plane departed for Korea at 1 p.m. and returned to Honolulu at 8:40 p.m., arriving without incident, Botticelli said.

The remaining passengers were scheduled to depart on another plane at about 10:10 p.m., she said.

