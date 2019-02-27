 Los Angeles Rams could face Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in NFL preseason game
  • Wednesday, February 27, 2019
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
February 27, 2019
Updated February 27, 2019 10:57am

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
February 27, 2019
Updated February 27, 2019 10:57am


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 30-22, but lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams and Cowboys may have a preseason rematch at Aloha Stadium in August.



  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after a touchdown by running back C.J. Anderson during the NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 30-22, but lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams and Cowboys may have a preseason rematch at Aloha Stadium in August.

The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a leading candidate to play the Super Bowl runner-up Los Angeles Rams in an August preseason game at Aloha Stadium, according to people briefed on the possibility.

It would be the first NFL game here since 1976 when the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers played at then-year-old Aloha Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to finalizing details and having an announcement in a couple of weeks,” Kevin Demoff, Rams’ chief operating officer & executive vice president of football operations told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Demoff said the Rams have talked to several West Coast teams but aren’t ready to announce the pairing, date or ticket prices for the game yet.

The Cowboys are a natural fit because they regularly hold training camp in Oxnard, Calif., where they have renewed for 2019 and 2020, and often play the Rams in the preseason.

Rams officials are scheduled to be in Honolulu next week for a site inspection at Aloha Stadium, the team confirmed.

In November, the Rams concluded agreements with the Hawaii Tourism Authority and Aloha Stadium to play a game in Halawa as well as hold at least one open practice and a “fan fest” as part of their visit.

The HTA is sponsoring the Rams’ visit as part of its marketing agreement with the team. Southern California is the HTA’s largest visitor market and the HTA has been a featured partner in Rams media and advertising.

According to contracts obtained under the state’s open records law, the Rams will underwrite travel and expenses for both teams and receive a flat $2 million from the HTA.

