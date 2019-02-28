Firefighters extinguish storage structure fire in Pahoa

Hawaii County firefighters responded to a storage structure fire Thursday on Cook Street in the Black Sand Beach subdivision of Pahoa.

Firefighters received a call at 5:44 a.m. and the first unit on scene at 6 a.m. found a 25-by-25-foot, open-wall, storage structure with contents fully involved in flames. The fire was contained to the contents, the supporting structure and surrounding brush.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control three minutes later, and out at 6:09 a.m.

No one was on the property, an unimproved lot with two structures, the fire department said, and no electrical lines were connected to the structure.

The cause of the fire, and estimated damages are still undetermined.