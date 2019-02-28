 Firefighters extinguish storage structure fire in Pahoa
  • Thursday, February 28, 2019
Firefighters extinguish storage structure fire in Pahoa

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 28, 2019
February 28, 2019


  • No injuries were reported at a Cook Street in the Black Sand Beach subdivision of Pahoa.

Hawaii County firefighters responded to a storage structure fire Thursday on Cook Street in the Black Sand Beach subdivision of Pahoa.

Firefighters received a call at 5:44 a.m. and the first unit on scene at 6 a.m. found a 25-by-25-foot, open-wall, storage structure with contents fully involved in flames. The fire was contained to the contents, the supporting structure and surrounding brush.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control three minutes later, and out at 6:09 a.m.

No one was on the property, an unimproved lot with two structures, the fire department said, and no electrical lines were connected to the structure.

The cause of the fire, and estimated damages are still undetermined.

