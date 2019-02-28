January Hawaii arrivals bring more visitors, less spending

Hawaiis visitor industry started the new year with a drop in spending, but a gain in visitors.

Arrivals rose 3 percent to 820,621 visitors in January, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority today. However, HTA reported that monthly spending fell nearly 4 percent to $1.62 billion.

On any given day in January, there were 263,679 visitors in the Hawaiian islands — a nearly 2 percent gain compared to January of last year. Total visitor days to Hawaii also increased nearly 2 percent from a year ago.

Arrivals by air dropped from Canada but rose in all other major source markets: the U.S. West, the U.S. East, Japan and the category called “all other international markets.” Still, average daily spending dropped more than 5 percent to $199 due to drops from every one of these major visitor source markets except for the U.S. East.

January performance was mixed across the islands with only Oahu realizing increases in both arrivals and spending. Maui achieved arrivals growth but saw visitor spending decline. Hawaii island and Kauai both experienced dips in spending and arrivals.

Trans-Pacific air seats to the Hawaiian Islands in January rose 1 percent year-over-year to 1.13 million.