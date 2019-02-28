 Jury indicts Waikele stand-off suspect
By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
February 28, 2019
Updated February 28, 2019 8:00pm


    Honolulu police officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 21 at a condo complex on the 94-500 block of Lumiaina Street near Waikele Premium Outlets.

A 37-year-old Waipahu man accused of setting a fire at his estranged wife’s workplace also fired a shot from a semi-automatic handgun at the feet of one of his wife’s co-workers.

That’s what Deputy Prosecutor Leigh Okimoto told a state judge today after an Oahu grand jury returned an indictment charging Casey Y. Asato with first-degree arson, reckless endangering, carrying a firearm without a permit and six counts of terroristic threatening.

Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura confirmed bail for Asato at $1 million.

Asato remains at The Queen’s Medical Center with injuries he suffered in a standoff with police who tracked him to his Waikele townhouse following the Feb. 21 incident at his wife’s workplace.

Three of the terroristic threatening charges are for prior incidents involving Asato’s wife.

