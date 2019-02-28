 Letter: Flavored vaping products draw teens
  • Thursday, February 28, 2019
  • 68°

Letter: Flavored vaping products draw teens

Posted on February 28, 2019 12:05 am 
I know too many students who vape. Hawaii’s youth vaping rate is 25.5 percent, which is more than two times the national average. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up