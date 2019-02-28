Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019 artists brighten up Kakaako with 14 new murals

Video by Diane S. W. Lee / dlee@staradvertiser.com; Additional video courtesy Immanuel Ahiable
A new “Howzit!” mural along Auahi Street painted by artist Matthew Tapia for Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019.
Kakaako’s murals are sporting a fresh coat of paint.
More than 100 artists from around the globe gathered in Honolulu to give makeovers to the murals on Kakaako’s warehouse and business buildings.
If you missed the action at Pow! Wow! Hawaii in February, check out our video and photo gallery for a glimpse of some of the new Instagram-worthy murals.
We spotted a cool “Howzit!” mural from local lettering artist Matthew Tapia, who is known for his “Wish You Were Here” message at the bottom of The Surfjack Hotel’s pool. There’s even a tribute to the Year of the Pig, a mural dubbed “Tree Slick Pigs” from artist OG Slick (you might recall his popular “Aloha” Mickey-inspired hands mural at a local car dealership).
For the full list of the new murals, check out the map at Pow! Wow! Hawaii’s website.
There’s plenty of time to see the murals which should be up until next year’s Pow! Wow! Hawaii, typically held in February.
Be careful, though, we caught a few tourists jaywalking to get their photos with the new murals. Look out for oncoming traffic before risking your life for that colorful selfie.
