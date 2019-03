Hawaii County police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old Keaau girl, who has been missing for about five months.

The girl was initially thought to be a runaway, but she has not been seen since October.

The girl, Yasmyne-Jade Gascon-Carvalho, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair with lighter highlights.

She was last seen in Keaau wearing a red T-shirt and blue denim pants.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.