Pali Highway to keep contraflow lanes next week as crews continue rockfall repairs

State officials said the townbound morning contraflow for Pali Highway will be in place next week, along with evening access for Kailua-bound traffic, as crews continue to work on emergency rockfall repairs.

The schedule for the Pali Highway Monday through Friday next week will be:

>> 5 to 9 a.m.: Two lanes available for the Honolulu bound morning contraflow.

>> 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Both lanes open for the Windward-bound evening commute.

The highway will remain closed on weekends, with the exception of Saturday night, when the H-3 freeway is scheduled for tunnel road maintenance.

The Kailua-bound direction of the Pali will be open from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday while the H-3, Kaneohe bound, will be closed between the Halawa and Halekou interchanges.

The state Department of Transportation plans to provide another update next week, including the possibility of extended access hours.

In the meantime, officials ask motorists to drive with caution through the Pali tunnels, which have no lights after the rockslide damaged electrical conduits.

Electronic message signs about the tunnel lights are posted at the Pali lookout going Honolulu bound, and at the runaway truck ramp on the Windward side.

Crews have replaced reflectors and striped edge lines within the tunnels to improve visibility on Pali Highway, and plan to install additional reflectors on the road to the hairpin turn, transportation officials said Power is expected to be restored to the Pali tunnels by March 8.

Transportation Department officials are considering several slope stabilization measures above Pali Highway and the possible extension of Pali Tunnel townbound to provide rockfall protection on the roadway between the tunnels.