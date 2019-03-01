 Letter: Hawaiians can lead sustainability effort
  Friday, March 1, 2019
Letter: Hawaiians can lead sustainability effort

Posted on March 1, 2019 
A study to be published in the journal Nature Sustainability found what we in Hawaii nei have long known: Hawaii needs to look to traditional Native Hawaiian agriculture and culture to help cope with the uncertain future posed by climate change, and the fact that we are 85 percent dependent in importing our food needs (“Key to coping with climate change lies in Hawaii’s past, study finds,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27). Read More

