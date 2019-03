‘Iolani’s Dean Shimamoto doesn’t want people to speculate about why he is leaving his job as the Raiders’ boys basketball coach.

“Some people when they say they’re leaving because of family, they’re hiding the real reason,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today. “In this case, really, it’s not. My kids are almost 5 and almost 7, they’re getting to the point where they are doing a lot more activities. I want to be there for them.”

Shimamoto led ‘Iolani to state championships in 2010, 2014 and 2016 during his 10 seasons at the helm.

“It doesn’t mean I’m closing the book on coaching,” he said, and added that being an assistant coach in the near future is possible because it’s less time consuming.

“For me, being head coach of ‘Iolani basketball was the top of the mountain,” Shimamoto said. “To be successful here was the greatest thing as a coach. Who knows how they’ll feel in 10 years. Maybe my kids will say, ‘Get off my case and go coach.’ ”

This year, the Raiders finished 7-5 in the ILH regular season, beat Hilo and Moanalua (52-47 in OT) in the state tournament and lost to 48-42 to Punahou in the state semifinals.