Driver arrested in pedestrian death on Maui

  • Saturday, March 2, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 2, 2019
Updated March 2, 2019 6:05pm
A 28-year-old Wailea woman was arrested for leaving the accident scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Maui Veterans Highway in Kahului today.

Maui police said a Toyota pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Kihei woman struck the female pedestrian at about 6 a.m. as she was walking in the inner northbound lane of the highway just south of Kamaaina Road. When the driver stopped to render aid, a Jeep traveling in the same direction also struck the pedestrian in the road.

The Jeep left the scene without rendering aid, police said. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep was later located by police and the driver was arrested and released pending further investigation.

The highway was closed for four hours while police investigated the incident.

This is Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality for 2019 compared to one at this time last year.

