Honolulu firefighters extinguish early morning building fire in Manoa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at a single-family home in Manoa early this morning.

At 3:57 a.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene at 3158 A East Manoa Road with 11 units staffed with 43 firefighters.

The first unit arrived at 4:01 a.m. to discover flames emanating from the front of the building, according to Capt. Scot Seguirant in an email. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:14 a.m. and fully extinguished the flames at 4:42 a.m., he said.

The residents were not at home when the fire broke out. A resident was in the process of moving out, Seguirant said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damage is estimated at $180,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.

HFD said the home had working smoke detectors, but no fire sprinklers.

“The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire,” Seguirant said.