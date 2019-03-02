Maui mayor appoints former county council member as acting prosecuting attorney

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has appointed former deputy prosecutor Don Guzman as the acting prosecuting attorney.

Guzman previously served as a vice chairman and Kahului member for the Maui County Council. Guzman unsuccessfully ran for Maui mayor in 2018.

Guzman ran his own private law practice for more than a decade. He previously served as a deputy prosecutor, representing the state and county in criminal cases between 2000 and 2005.

“Don is well-qualified and highly capable to serve as the county’s chief prosecutor,” Victorino said in a written statement on Friday. “He has a long history of serving this community as a former council member and deputy prosecutor. I’m also very happy to be retaining First Deputy Robert Rivera, who has been vital to our county’s judicial system.”

Guzman replaces Robert Rivera, who will continue in his role as the first deputy prosecuting attorney, Victorino said.

“With this announcement, our Prosecutor’s Office can move forward and continue its important role of protecting our residents and visitors,” Victorino said in a written statement.

Guzman’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Maui County Council.