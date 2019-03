Oahu District Commercial Harbors security officials are warning visitors about theft in the area following a purse snatching this week at Aloha Tower.

Two suspects allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s purse on Bishop Street between Aloha Tower Drive and Ala Moana Boulevard on Thursday morning, but they only got away with the woman’s sunglasses, officials said.

One male suspect distracted the woman as she was walking, while another male suspect riding a bicycle attempted to grab her handbag, officials said. The woman pulled her purse back, causing the suspect to fall off his bike. Items inside the purse fell onto the street and the suspects allegedly left with her sunglasses. The woman, who declined to prosecute, sustained minor injuries to her legs, officials said.

The two suspects are being described as teenage males who possibly targeted the downtown Honolulu and Chinatown areas.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Oahu District Commercial Harbors enforcement and security unit at 587-2077. Avoid making contact with the individuals who may be armed and dangerous, officials said.