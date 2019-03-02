Pitcher Dylan Thomas strikes out 11 to help Hawaii beat Longwood

In his first collegiate start, Dylan Thomas allowed four hits and struck out 11 in seven innings to lead Hawaii to a 9-1 baseball victory over Longwood today at Les Murakami Stadium.

Thomas, who led the Big West with 14 saves last year, had his starting debut delayed because of a blister on the middle finger of his right (pitching) hand two weeks ago. He made two relief appearances against Iowa last week.

Thomas yielded an unearned run in the first inning, but was masterful after that. He walked only one, the only time he had a three-ball count. He threw strikes on 61 of 88 pitches.

Alex Baeza, Logan Pouelsen and Ethan Lopez each drove in two runs for the Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 5-5.

The teams meet at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow in the third game of this four-game series.